MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — SkyWheel Myrtle Beach announced they are now supporting people living with autism and has joined the Champion Autism Network (CAN) Card Club. As part of the program, the location undergoes an on-site walkthrough and evaluation to develop a Safety Plan that provides direction to the staff should there be an episode. People who are part of the program will also get a 10% discount for the SkyWheel and head to the front of the line if there is a wait.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO