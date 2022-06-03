Gansevoort man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

CATHOLIC DAUGHTERS MEETING: The Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CDA), Court McLaughlin #422, will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, JUNE 7th at the Knights of Columbus, 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs. Members may gather at 5:30pm for recitation of the Rosary, followed at 6pm by the Installation of new officers Lucille Koch-Regent, Dawn Weber-Vice Regent, Jackie Hasbrouck-Financial Secretary, Sue Gorman-Recording Secretary and Aileen Thomas-Treasurer. At our meeting we will congratulate our new members at a Tea Social and will close our meeting with a Salt Covenant. Through CDA we share our talents and gifts and work with other Catholic women who share faith and similar values. We will meet again on September 6th and at that time we will welcome those interested in giving us a look. More information to follow in August. If you have any questions feel free to contact our Regent, Lucille Koch at 516-319-4577.

