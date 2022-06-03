ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Gansevoort man charged with predatory sexual assault against a child

By Saratogian staff
Saratogian
 4 days ago

WILTON, N.Y. — State Police in Wilton recently arrested Allen J. Millington of Gansevoort and charged him with felony predatory sexual assault against a child, felony first-degree rape, felony first-degree criminal sexual act, felony first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, felony promotion of a sexual performance by a child,...

