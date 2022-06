Russian defence minister has said that the country’s invading fighters now occupy nearly all of Luhansk province in Donbas, which serves as Ukraine’s eastern industrial hub of coal mines and factories.The Kremlin has announced control over 97 per cent of Luhansk - one of the two provinces that form Donbas.Military analysts and Ukrainian officials have also said that Russia’s forces now occupy half of the other province Donetsk.However, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksy claimed heavy damages to Russia as he said more than 31,000 Russian servicemen have died in the invasion.“Since February 24, Russia has been paying almost 300 lives...

POLITICS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO