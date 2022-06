Cobb Elections and Registration conducted a hand recount of the Vinings cityhood vote in the Vinings 04 precinct, and the count was identical to the election day ballot scan. Vinings 04 is the one remaining Vinings precinct that votes Republican in partisan elections, the other three precinct voting consistently Democratic since 2016. The precinct is roughly bounded by S. Atlanta Road on the south and Paces Ferry Road on the north, the Chattahoochee River on the east, and Cumberland Parkway on the far western edge.

