Fundraiser set up to help Saint Francis shooting victim

 4 days ago
Amanda Dawn Glenn, 40-years-old

TULSA, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Amanda Glenn.

Glenn was working as a receptionist and had more than 18 years of experience working in the medical field when she was gunned downed by a patient on Wednesday in the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis campus.

Three other innocent people, including Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen and William Love also died in the shooting.

Amanda was a great wife of Beau Glenn, and loving mother of Gabe and Ian Glenn, the GoFundMe page says.

The GoFundMe page goes on to say that friends are mourning the loss of the sweetest, kindest, and caring person.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

