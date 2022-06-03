ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Small baby formula shipment comes to Austin — how it will be distributed

By Jennifer Sanders
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s finally a little relief in sight for parents seeking baby formula in Austin.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced Thursday he secured a small stockpile of 436 tubs of baby formula to help some local agencies. This comes as the White House said new shipments are on the way from the U.K. and Australia. This week, President Joe Biden admitted he wasn’t aware of the severity of the crisis for two months.

Biden says he wasn’t informed early on of baby formula woes

In Central Texas, the new, small shipment from Adler’s office will go to nonprofit Any Baby Can . The organization told KXAN it is distributing the formula at upcoming community events in collaboration with the Community Resiliency Trust and El Buen Samaritano.

One-hundred cans of the formula will be distributed at El Buen Samaritano’s Pantry Days on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 to 10 a.m. at 7000 Woodhue Dr.

The photo below is a snapshot of what Central Texas parents are still dealing with in their search for baby formula. Empty shelves or signs indicating product limits. For many of them, the desperation continues as the crisis drags on.

Low stock of baby formula on store shelves in Central Texas. (KXAN Photo/Jennifer Sanders)

“We are hoping by October it is done or we won’t have any formula,” Martin Wallner explained.

Martin and Gloria Wallner have a little formula left over from their 14-month-old son, but with a new baby on the way in just a few months, they are now in limbo. They hope they can get formula from the hospital or the shelves when the baby comes.

“We definitely have concerns, because we are reliant on the formula so I can go back to work,” Gloria said.

Their solution now is turning to friends, social media and their family in Europe not impacted by the crisis.

“We have family coming from abroad, and they are going to bring some just in case,” Martin said.

Any Baby Can said it continues to see a need, but there is slow progress with more formula hopefully coming to shelves in the next three weeks. Until then, the organization will continue normal distribution practices in addition to upcoming events.

“Our goal is if a mom comes by who needs something, we could give two cans; our hope is that will get them through a week,” said President and CEO of Any Baby Can Veronda L. Durden. “We’re also a part of a community collaborative effort to address this critical crisis right now in our community. And we’ll be supporting with formula for some popups that we’re planning within the next couple of weeks.”

Durden said her organization is partnering with Community Resilience Trust to help collect and distribute more baby formula. Any Baby Can will post updated information once plans are finalized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

