ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo County, AZ

Arizona police shooting: Officer killed, another hurt on reservation; suspect also dead

By Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCeSj_0fzG97Zz00

WHITE MOUNTAIN APACHE RESERVATION, Ariz. — A man shot and killed one police officer and injured another Thursday evening in a shootout that also claimed his life on the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Arizona, authorities said.

Update 4:10 p.m. EDT June 3: Officials identified the officer slain Thursday evening as White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez Sr., 35. He had joined the department in January and is survived by his wife and child, Brian Swanty, chief deputy of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said a man identified as Kevin Dwight Nashio, 25, shot and killed Lopez after the officer pulled him over for a traffic stop in Whiteriver. Nashio stole Lopez’s police car and led officers on a 40-mile pursuit through “very rugged and rural areas” of the White Mountain Apache Reservation before he crashed into a tree, Swanty said.

During the chase and after, Swanty said officers were engaged in a “rolling gun battle” with Nashio. During the “chaotic event,” Sgt. Lonnie Thompson was injured and Nashio was shot and killed.

Authorities said Thompson remained hospitalized in Phoenix on Friday. His injuries were “not considered to be life-threatening, but they certainly can be debilitating,” Swanty said.

Officials declined to say what prompted Thursday’s traffic stop. Authorities continue to investigate.

Original report: In a Friday news release, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began shortly after 7 p.m. during a traffic stop in Whiteriver. A White Mountain Apache police officer was shot and killed during an altercation with the suspect, who fled in the officer’s vehicle, deputies said in a news release.

Officers pursued the suspect through the reservation to the Hawley Lake area, according to the release. The suspect and officers then exchanged fire, deputies said. The suspect was killed, and a wounded officer was flown to a hospital near Phoenix, the release said.

The names of the officers and suspect were not immediately available. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the case, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe said in a statement that it is “indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions.” The tribe also offered prayers to the officers’ families and first responders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas suspends inmate transports after escape left 5 dead

HOUSTON — (AP) — Texas' prison system has temporarily stopped transporting inmates as it investigates how a convicted murderer escaped from a bus last month and later killed a man and his four grandsons. “The agency is conducting an internal Serious Incident Review and also intends to bring...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Navajo County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Navajo County, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

4-year-old Mount Vernon girl attacked by dog

A 4-year-old Mount Vernon girl is in stable condition after being attacked by a neighbor’s dog while visiting her grandfather Monday, the city of Mount Vernon announced. According to a news release, medical response units were called to the girl’s grandfather’s home on the 100 block of North 30th Street around 3:20 p.m.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz's lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Authorities across western Washington to participate in emergency response training exercise

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — First responders across western Washington will be participating in a regional aircraft emergency response training exercise on Tuesday. The training is meant to help local emergency responders prepare for a potential real-world earthquake or tsunami disaster response. Training exercises will take place at several locations,...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Tribe#Violent Crime#Cbs
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kennewick man’s body found in Walla Walla River

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The body of a Kennewick man was discovered in the Walla Walla River by fisherman Sunday afternoon, two weeks after he disappeared. The body of Eswin Danilo Reyes Gonzalez, 36, was found by fishermen about 1 p.m. Sunday, said Walla Walla County officials. Walla Walla deputies, county fire and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded and recovered the body, the sheriff’s office reported, according to the Tri-City Herald.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lost Iditarod dog found 3 months after disappearing from checkpoint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Iditarod sled dog missing for nearly three months after disappearing from the race has been found safe, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday. Leon, a dog belonging to musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France, was last seen at the Ruby checkpoint of the annual dog-sledding race in Alaska on March 13, KTUU-TV reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

'We Build The Wall' trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked

NEW YORK — (AP) — The trial of a Colorado businessman on charges that he ripped off thousands of donors who contributed $25 million to a campaign to build a wall along the southern U.S. border ended Tuesday in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict in a prosecution that once featured onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID-19 cases rising again in Washington

Health officials in Washington are seeing another spike in hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. Officials said it may be time to bring back some of the precautions from the beginning of the pandemic to help stem this new spread. During an online press briefing,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
112K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy