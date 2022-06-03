ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

SC gov. meeting with coastal emergency leaders to talk hurricane season preparations

By Courtney Rowles
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster visited emergency operation centers in Horry, Charleston, and Beaufort Counties Friday to discuss hurricane season preparations with state and local emergency management officials. The governor was at the Horry County Emergency Operations Center, M.L. Brown Public Safety Center around 10:30 a.m....

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

WCBD Count on 2

Power surge at water plant to impact Beaufort and Jasper Co. residents

OKATIE, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) have requested Beaufort and Jasper County residents to reduce water use following a water plant outage.  According to BJWSA, several pumps are out of service following a power surge at the water treatment plant in Okatie.  Customers are asked to take the following steps […]
BEAUFORT, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Changes along Highway 61 are sickening to see

I am 64 years old and have traveled S.C. Highway 61 my entire life. My family, along with four others, owned a cabin on the Edisto River. We didn’t take fancy vacations. We went to the river. It was a beautiful drive. I guess I thought that because Highway...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

DNR: South Carolina shrimp harvest opens fully

After a cool spring in South Carolina, the majority of white shrimp in coastal waters have reproduced — and officials at the S.C. Department of Natural Resources have given the go-ahead for shrimp season to open in full. Commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters at...
AGRICULTURE
abcnews4.com

Lane closures expected through Thursday on US-176 over Dean Swamp

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCIV) — Road construction involving the use of lane closures is planned for US-176 this week, according to Dane Construction. The construction is expected to affect lanes from Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 11 on US Route 176 over Dean Swamp, just East of Holly Hill.
HOLLY HILL, SC
live5news.com

City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing culture of abuse of power.”. According to documents obtained by Live 5, Delisa Reynolds filed a complaint with the city’s Director of Human Resources in February 2022, and reported the city’s “hostile work environment” based on her adult son’s political opinions, and her age.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

63,000 Beaufort and Jasper residents asked to reduce water use

Over 60,000 residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties are being asked to reduce their water use through Wednesday. Several pumps are out of service after a power surge at Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority's plant in Okatie. Residents are asked to not use water outside for car washing, irrigation or filling pools and to only wash full loads of clothes at a time.
BEAUFORT, SC
WBTW News13

Turnout ‘phenomenal’ for 2nd Pride Myrtle Beach picnic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Organizers of the 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Pride picnic said the turnout for Sunday’s event at the Tidal Creek Brewhouse was “phenomenal” and gave the community a chance to support the LGBTQ+ community. One couple, who is engaged, said they enjoyed the picnic. “It makes me very comfortable of who […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Roper St. Francis gets state's OK to double Berkeley Hospital in size

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Plans point to Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital more than doubling in size within the next four years, officials say. This comes after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) approved the healthcare agency's Certificate of Need request to build an additional four-story tower.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

SC Aquarium to hold inaugural JuLionfish Derby, festival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Aquarium will be launching a new event this July- an inaugural JuLionfish Derby and festival. The month-long event is the first in the state. It's an effort to bring awareness to and alleviate the negative impact of lionfish on the local ecosystem.
walterborolive.com

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Election Guide: Crowded field to determine next head of South Carolina's public schools

The most crowded field in the 2022 South Carolina primary elections is the race to determine the next superintendent of education. Six people are running for the Republican nomination: businessman Travis Bedson, Florence One Schools Trustee Bryan Chapman, Lexington teacher Kizzi Gibson, Greenville County Board of Education Trustee Lynda Leventis-Wells, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, and the Palmetto Promise Institute's Ellen Weaver.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

