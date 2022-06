Lincoln City Libraries is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees. They are accepting applications through Wednesday, July 13th. Members of the seven member board are appointed by the Lincoln City Council. The seven year term runs from September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2029. All applications will be reviewed by the current board and recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO