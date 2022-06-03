ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Family of NC river tubing victim warning public to be safe on water

By Tyler Hardin
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sycOR_0fzG8Rrp00

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who lost her sister and other members of her tight-knit family on the Dan River is remembering the tragedy nearly one year later.

On June 16, 2022, it will be one year since a deadly accident on the river left five people dead, four survivors and a heartbroken family.

Angelica Villano lost her pregnant sister Teresa Villano, 35, in the tubing tragedy when a group of nine went over the Duke Energy dam.

Search continues for 2 missing women after group goes over Virginia dam

Four people survived after 11 hours in the water until someone heard their screams for help, and rescue crews arrived.

“You feel like when you wake up, they’re here, but then you realize no, they’re not,” she said.

Villano holds on to the memories of her relatives.

“I’d hope they’d be looking down on us knowing we love them and miss them and wish they were here,” Villano said.

Now, during each holiday Villano remembers them.

“It’s just hard. Birthdays passed, and they weren’t here,” she said. “Just never forget them.”

Villano told FOX8 her family went back to the river to celebrate birthdays. They plan to visit again on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

“It felt good to be there as a family. But at the same time, it’s sad because they’re not here,” Villano said. “All you think about is everybody that’s not here…and it really does hurt.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Madison Rockingham Rescue Squad Chief Rusty Gray was one of the crews on the search and recovery.

“That’s a very tragic event that affected an entire family that probably could’ve been prevented with better planning and use of safety equipment,” he said.

Gray wants everyone to recognize the hazards of the rushing water including increased water levels, rapid currents and debris under the surface.

“This is not an amusement ride,” Gray said. “This is a wild, flowing, real river that has real dangers.”

Villano urges people to opt for safer water activities.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen on that,” she said. “I would go to places that are more safe like pools or something that you can really keep an eye on and have control of and just have fun as a family. Don’t risk it. It’s not worth it.”

Larger signs in both English and Spanish are now installed to warn tubers, swimmers and boaters going down the river.

If you plan to visit the river keep these things in mind:

  • Time out your journey and let someone know when you plan to get out of the water
  • Wear a proper life vest. A tube does not count
  • Watch for warning signs along the river bank
  • Bring your cell phone and keep it in a plastic bag
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem garbage truck catches fire, road closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A garbage truck fire closes a road Tuesday afternoon, firefighters said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted about an incident alert that closed all lanes of Northwest Boulevard. The portion of this road is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Neighbors share concerns after fiery head-on crash in Piedmont

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) – A man has been charged after a serious head-on crash in Pfafftown, northwest of Winston-Salem.  It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on Skylark Road. When officers got to the scene, they found an overturned, burning Jeep with a woman trapped inside. Firefighters rescued her from the Jeep, and she was flown […]
PFAFFTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

Ring camera footage shows blaze that killed 2 in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a fire in Thomasville on Monday. According to Thomasville Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Carolina Avenue in Thomasville just before 9:30 p.m. The fire was “heavily involved” and flames were going to the roof. Radiant heat was melting the siding on a neighboring […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wghp
WSLS

Bear sightings in NE and SW Roanoke, police advise not approaching

ROANOKE, Va. – Beware of the bear!. Roanoke police say they have gotten several calls about bear sightings near Hershberger Road NE & Carlton Road SW. “We have notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Until they respond, keep animals/children inside and check your surroundings,” the department said in a tweet.
ROANOKE, VA
The Richmond Observer

Black bear hit, killed in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 injured, 1 in ‘critical condition’ in NC shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Belews Lake teen drowning victim identified

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified. Elijah Edward Wyatt, 15, of Winston-Salem was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School who had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day. Wyatt was found after a rigorous search […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Two arrested after Fancy Gap break-in

A man and woman from Sparta, N.C. face numerous charges in Carroll County related to a break-in at Fancy Gap Antiques. According to reports from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the department was dispatched to a reported break-in at Fancy Gap Antiques on May 24 at approximately 3 p.m. Once an officer arrived at the scene, a receipt was found from Utt’s Campground which included the name of a female.
FANCY GAP, VA
WBTV

Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed in northeast Charlotte over the weekend, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Bearwood Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The driver was found unconscious and later pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFXR

Small plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A small plane crashed on Saturday afternoon during its landing at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Martinsville. Airport officials say the pilot in a Piper plane had some trouble with the landing gear and the crash caused damage to the belly of the plane. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Lewisville woman pinned during fiery crash; suspect charged with DWI

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old Lewisville woman is seriously injured after a fiery crash. Winston-Salem police responded to the 5100 block of Skylark Road, near Community Church Road in Pfafftown, Monday around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders saw the woman's car overturned and on fire. The driver was...
LEWISVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy