ATLANTA – Attorneys from across the state have raised over 3.5 million meals for the state’s regional food banks to distribute to Georgians. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that attorneys across Georgia raised a total of $880,248.08 during the 11th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy fundraising competition. This is the equivalent of 3,520,992 meals for the state’s regional food banks to then distribute to Georgia children, seniors and families in need.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO