Morris does double duty in Newark Catholic's OHSAA regional baseball victory

LANCASTER — Eli Morris swung a powerful bat Thursday, but he knew his primary job for the Newark Catholic baseball team.

The junior right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning and eventually finished a 6-1 victory for the No. 4 Green Wave against No. 1 Lucasville Valley in a Division IV regional semifinal at Beavers Field. Morris also added three hits and two RBI for good measure.

"Pitching because I knew I had my defense behind me and knew they would make plays," said Morris, who struck out three and allowed six hits and one walk. "All of my confidence is in my defense."

NC (23-6) plays No. 11 Hiland (17-9) at 6 p.m. Friday for a regional title at Beavers Field. The Hawks beat No. 13 Whiteoak 10-0 in five innings earlier Thursday.

Morris has shined at the top of the rotation along with senior Shae Mummey. He also settled into the cleanup spot early in the season, routinely spraying line drives, but he nearly cleared the fence in left field on a third-inning double.

"(Morris) does both well," NC coach John Cannizzaro said. "He was sharp from the beginning as far as location, strikes. Eli has pitched against some real good teams. Our schedule prepares us immensely."

NC was aggressive early in the count against Valley right-hander George Arnett, and it paid off with hard contact in the first inning. Sophomore Bryan McAnally and Morris hit back-to-back doubles to being a two-out barrage.

Junior Mason Hackett drove in Morris with an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Hackett scored after a throwing error on junior Nate Ferrell’s single, and Mummey dropped a double into the left-center gap to make it 4-0.

"We had a lot of confidence stepping into the box today," Morris said. "The 13 hits really spoke to our confidence. We had a two-out rally, and we just put it together."

Valley (22-4) was quiet until the late innings, but Morris stranded two runners in the sixth. The first two batters reached in the seventh before Mummey made an outstanding pick to complete a 6-4-3 double play.

Valley’s Carter Nickel ended the shutout bid with a two-out RBI single. Senior right fielder Chance Brooks, however, made a running catch to end it a batter later.

"(Brooks) has been really consistent defensively," Cannizzaro said. "He is athletic. He can go get it, and also at this field, that's the sun field. He did a good job staying with it when the sun was starting to drop a little bit. Defensively, we played well all around the diamond."

Brooks added two hits, including leading off the sixth, when junior Grant Moore, who matched his two hits, eventually scored NC’s final run on a wild pitch. Senior Sam Muetzel also scored a run after a stolen base.

Neither NC nor Hiland is a stranger to a regional final in Lancaster. The Green Wave seniors have an opportunity to lift the program to its first state tournament since 2016.

"It feels great," Brooks said. "We've had some downfalls, especially last year losing in districts. Working as a team, we knew we were going to be good, but we just had to prove it on the field. We had a good pregame and let things click."

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate