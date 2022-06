Madilyn Mary (Stitz) Busch, age 91 of Boone, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Eastern Star Masonic Home with her family surrounding her. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:30 P.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Boone with a Vigil Service beginning at 6:30 P.M. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the church. Private Family Burial will be held at a later time.

BOONE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO