Hopefully you haven't already made plans for Saturday, June 18th because there will be a whole lot of fun and great music going on in Tyler, Texas. It's the 50th anniversary celebration of Texas Country Reporter. I'm sure you've heard of Texas Country Reporter before but they are the original television show that features stories from Texas backroads. If these Texans are throwing a celebration you won't want to miss it and we could even help you win some tickets.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO