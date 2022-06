This weekend at the box office, it’s the battle of the blockbusters. There’s no question that “Jurassic World Dominion” will stomp to the top of box office charts when the dinosaur tentpole opens in theaters on Friday. But reigning champion “Top Gun: Maverick,” which shows no sign of slowing down, won’t be relinquishing its box office crown without a fight. Now in its third weekend of release, Tom Cruise’s all-American action epic is expected to stay strong even with “Dominion” looking to pack a punch at multiplexes.

