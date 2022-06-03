ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time capsule compromised, possibly when it was buried in 1972

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

The excitement that was in the air on Wednesday at Muse Park that surrounded digging up the 50-year-old time capsule was replaced on Thursday by disappointment and confusion.

That’s because Bicentennial Celebration organizers found the capsule to have been compromised – possibly as soon as it was put into the ground – and filled with water for years.

“This is unfortunate to say the least,” said Trey Cleek, the chairman of the time capsule committee of the Bicentennial Commission. “It appears as if the water was in there for years – near the entire 50 years the capsule was under the ground.

“So there’s obviously some extensive damage to a lot of the items.”

The original plan for the capsule was for the contents to be catalogued and put on display at Jackson City Hall on Monday. Cleek said he’s hopeful items from the capsule will eventually be displayed at City Hall, but that won’t happen on Monday.

“The people at Jackson State Community College were good enough to offer a climate-controlled classroom space that we planned on needing for an afternoon or two to go through everything,” Cleek said. “But now we’ll take this to a city facility where it can stay for a longer period of time, dry out and give us more time to analyze it, clean it up and see what’s salvageable.”

According to Cleek and a statement from the Bicentennial Commission, the capsule, which was a concrete vault large enough for a coffin, weighed 6,500 pounds and was bigger and heavier than they expected to find. The weight broke the trailer that was hauling it to Jackson State.

On Thursday morning, a local vault company drilled a hole into the bottom of the vault, and an estimated 200 gallons of water spilled out. That afternoon, Bicentennial officials, local media and others were on hand at JSCC when the top was finally removed from the capsule, revealing a disorganized grouping of items – some of which could be salvaged.

Conversation among those present indicated the vault was meant to be buried at a certain depth with a certain amount of weight on it that would help seal it, and one theory was the concrete slab that sat on the surface above it could’ve been too much weight and broke the seal, giving water an easy path into the vault.

Cleek said the good thing about the situation is the committee tasked with burying the next time capsule, which is set to be buried on Aug. 13 at Bicentennial Point in Downtown Jackson at the corner of Lafayette Street, Airways Boulevard and Main Street as part of the finale weekend, has the opportunity to learn valuable lessons for the purpose of those who will be the next group of local leaders digging up a capsule in 2072.

“The main thing is to do what needs to be done to keep moisture out,” Cleek said. “So we’ll put it in a stainless steel container and make a number of other adjustments that will hopefully do a better job of keeping it dry and keeping moisture out.”

Cleek reiterated the committee is taking submissions for consideration for the time capsule until July 31.

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Time capsule compromised, possibly when it was buried in 1972

