Andrea Shockling is a Pittsburgh comics artist and storyteller. You can follow more of her work at andreashockling.com .

This story is a part of Selves , a newsletter about gender and identity by PublicSource.

Sign up today .

The post The menstrual movement — a local youth perspective appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.