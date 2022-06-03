River Report: 6-3-22

Heroes on the River is planning a skydiving excursion next month for combat veterans. It is important to sign up as soon as possible for the event here for sign up and information. We spoke with Heroes on the River founder Adam Packham about the event in our latest news...
Warren County Fire and Rescue (WCFR) reports responding to an accident at mile post 1 on the Skyline Drive June 2. When crews arrived they found an overturned sport utility on its roof. The vehicle apparently collided with a rock retaining wall before landing on its roof. The sole occupant...
VDOT is urging motorists to make plans for the upcoming sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County. The sinkhole originally appeared on May 27th and has been continuously monitored by VDOT. Repairs will be made in the left lane and left shoulder near mile marker 268.4 on I-81 northbound. The work zone...
Valley League Baseball season is in full swing throughout the valley. The Winchester Royals have a number of new things this season. We spoke with the Vice President of The Winchester Royals Nate Crandell in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We...
Community Connect is a secure, easy to use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their. household so that first responders and emergency service personnel can respond more efficiently and effectively. Resulting in better incident outcomes, also helping business owners and property managers keep people at their. commercial...
Fairfax County Animal Protection Police Officers report investigating an incident of three people being bitten by a coyote. The incident occurred at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield Virginia. The three people bitten were adults and suffered non life threatening injuries. The park was closed to the public as Authorities searched...
The town of Strasburg sent out their real estate and personal property tax bills on May 25. The town confirms in an announcement that the due date for Real Estate taxes is still due by Fri. June 10 to avoid late fees and penalties. There has been some confusion and...
Front Royal Public Information Officer Crystal Cline reports by email that retired and former Front Royal Police Chief Norman Shiflett was assaulted. The unprovoked attack occurred June 1 while Shiflett was walking his dog. Shiflett was in the 900 block of Marshall Street in Front Royal around 8 p.m. when...
