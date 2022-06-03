ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple (AAPL): Weaker-than-expected May App Store Growth a Headwind to June Q Results - Morgan Stanley

 4 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss took note of the net revenue...

Reuters

Pernod Ricard banking on digital push to boost growth

PARIS (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard said on Wednesday it was banking on digital initiatives, its portfolio of high-end brands and its distribution network to accelerate sales growth over the mid-term. Pernod, which is the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo, said it would aim to deliver annual...
TheConversationAU

Buy now, pay later: Apple will now lend you money to keep you spending and expand its empire

Apple has joined the thriving “buy now, pay later” industry, with a customised service called Apple Pay Later. The service was announced earlier this week at the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, and will initially be launched in the United States later this year. Pay Later will be built into the Apple Wallet and eligible for use on any purchase made through Apple Pay. Customers will be able to split the cost of a purchase into four equal payments, with zero interest and fees, spread over a period of four months. To qualify, however, Apple will first do a soft credit check on...
