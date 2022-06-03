ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

After realizing they were the only ones being asked, four Pittsburgh women published a book about how to say no.

By Sophia Levin
PublicSource
PublicSource
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXjTL_0fzG2m6600

Will you write the meeting notes? Onboard the new hire? Spice up the presentation slides?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Mtal_0fzG2m6600

This story is a part of Selves , a newsletter about gender and identity by PublicSource.
Sign up today .

These are among the extra tasks female employees are asked to do at disproportionately higher rates than men. That began to change 12 years ago for Brenda Peyser, then an associate dean at Carnegie Mellon University. She met with a few other women at the Union Grill “to commiserate,” she said, “because we were all overburdened.”

After careers of saying yes, they decided to expunge the word from their vocabulary. The No Club was born.

Initially, the women thought the problem was their answer (yes). “We realized … the bigger problem was that we kept getting asked,” Peyser said. These non-promotable tasks, as the No Club members call them, “help the organization, but they don’t help the person that’s doing them.” Twelve years after their meeting at the Union Grill, Peyser and fellow Pittsburgh academics Linda Babcock, Lise Vesterlund and Laurie Weingart published “The No Club: Putting a Stop to Women’s Dead-End Work.” PublicSource spoke with Peyser about the club and the book it inspired.

Who took the task when you said no?

If we were able to get out of it, it was assigned to another woman. That was kind of what led us to the big idea of the book, which is that individual women can’t solve this problem. … We’re expecting women to say yes. When they say no … there can be this idea that you’re not a team player or that you’re just out for yourself. The things that might not be attributed to men can be attributed to women, so women have to be extra careful about how they say no. Ultimately, it’s up to the organization to solve this problem. … It’s not expensive. It doesn’t cost any money to have people take turns.

Since starting the No Club, have you been asked to do fewer non-promotable tasks?

Yes and no. … [Saying yes] is kind of ingrained in us. Those of us who wrote the book realize that we were just as guilty of asking women to do these non-promotable tasks as men were because we needed to get them done. We knew that if I go ask Lise to do this, she’s going to say yes.

How have your colleagues responded?

Everybody was really quite supportive. … I had a colleague, and he and I had a task that we shared in common, but he sort of never did it. It ended up falling on me until finally I said, “This is something that we should both be doing. I’ve split it in half, pick the half you want.” And his response was, “OK!” I had anticipated a lot of pushback, which is why I didn’t do it for so many years. When I finally did, I was like, “Oh my God, I could have made my life so much easier.”

At the University of Pittsburgh — where one of our co-authors works, Lise Vesterlund — they had a committee meeting [to decide] faculty promotions … and the dean would always ask for a volunteer to write the report. Nobody ever wants to volunteer for a job that’s going to take a lot of time and that is, in fact, a non-promotable task. Lise was able to change the process so that instead of having a volunteer asked for, they pulled names from a hat.

We’ve had other instances where organizations realized that some of these … non-promotable tasks [like serving on a DEI committee] were important. … So they made those things part of people’s performance evaluations.

Did you get any surprising responses to the No Club?

We’ve had men ask us if they could join the Club. But we said no. They need it too, for sure; there are some men who do just as much non-promotable work as women do. But in our experience, men don’t need the same kind of support that women need in addressing this issue. And we didn’t want to change the dynamic.

Did you recommend that they make their own club?

Yes, we did.

Did they make one?

No. … It would be easier to join a club that somebody else started, right?

Sophia Levin, a student at Carnegie Mellon University, is a freelance journalist and former PublicSource intern. She can be reached at sophia@publicsource.org .

The post After realizing they were the only ones being asked, four Pittsburgh women published a book about how to say no. appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

Comments / 0

Related
pghcitypaper.com

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

Research just published by University of Pittsburgh scientists highlights the unexpected environmental costs involved in routine procedures like knee replacements or cataract surgery. According to a press release announcing the research, the medical health field as a whole accounts for about 10% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, with operating...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mike Holden to leave WPXI for job closer to family in Cleveland

Popular WPXI-TV news reporter Mike Holden announced Tuesday morning on social media he will be leaving Pittsburgh this month to take a television news reporting job closer to his native home in Cleveland. “Personal News: June 24th marks my last day reporting here at WPXI,” Holden wrote in his post....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

The menstrual movement — a local youth perspective

"The lack of menstrual products had always been an apparent problem to me and my friends." The post The menstrual movement — a local youth perspective appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do.

Other colleges directly contribute thousands – even millions – to their cities each year. But Pittsburgh's major universities don’t have similar agreements. The post Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
pittsburghmagazine.com

Toppers That Take The Cake at Three Pittsburgh Weddings

When it comes to the little details of your wedding, having them reflect your relationship is a perfect way to make your day special. One simple way to do this? Try including a fun, individualized cake topper. When Angela Longo and Jordan were preparing for their Oct. 2, 2021 wedding...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PBS series 'Start Up' to highlight New Kensington revitalization effort

New Kensington will be featured in the 10th season of a PBS series highlighting small businesses across the nation. Gary Bredow, host of “Start Up,” and a small crew were in the city Monday filming an episode focused on Olde Towne Overhaul and its efforts to revitalize downtown New Kensington by acquiring and renovating buildings for use by new businesses.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Pride Month: A community outreach center for all

During the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, one Pittsburgh medical practice mobilized in the streets to test people for the virus. The mission of Community Outreach Wellness Center is to focus on the LGBTQ community, but anyone who needs help can walk in and get that help. “If you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

BHS Primary Care Brings On New Doctor

The Butler Health System is welcoming a new physician to their staff. Dr. Jessica Peek joined BHS Primary Care earlier this month. She is seeing patients at the North Main Street facility in Butler. Dr. Peek graduated from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tennessee. She completed a residency in...
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Union Grill#The No Club
nextpittsburgh.com

PizzaFest showcases top Pittsburgh pies and world champion dough acrobat Matt Hickey

Pittsburgh is passionate about pizza. According to a recent study conducted by Rent, the Steel City has nearly 71 pizza restaurants for every 100,000 residents; that’s the equivalent of one shop every 3.9 square miles. To celebrate our town’s culinary obsession, GoodTaste! Pittsburgh is throwing PizzaFest: A Slice of...
steelers.com

Taking flight to save animals

Since he arrived in Pittsburgh, linebacker Derrek Tuszka has been looking for a way to get involved in the community. And recently, he found the perfect way to combine several of his passions, aviation and his love for animals when he visited No Dog Left Behind, a Pittsburgh area nonprofit agency focused on rescuing animals that have run out of time at one shelter, and relocating them to a new shelter for a second chance at adoption.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom's Morning Minute: Tips for cleaning your coffee maker

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When is the last time you've actually cleaned your coffee maker? Maybe it's time you do that, because the appliances can be a breeding ground for mold and yeast.Baristas say you should first hand wash the pot with warm, soapy water.Then, remove the coffee grounds and wash the basket. If the basket is made of metal, make sure you thoroughly dry it.It's recommended to do a soft cleaning every 10 days, meaning using a cleaning fluid and running a water cycle through the machine.This helps remove coffee oils and residues.Finally, descale your coffee maker every two months -- meaning to run water through the machine three times to fully flush it out.Doing these steps will ensure you can enjoy your favorite morning pick-me-up with peace of mind. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Hubbard Police: 'Not everyday do we get to provide an escort for a Princess'

The Hubbard City Police Department shared a magical experience on their Facebook page. The department posted pictures and said they were able to "provided a very special little warrior with a Princess Carriage ride." Chief Robert Thompson said money was raised this fall. Several officers made a financial contribution to...
HUBBARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh and America's longest-running stage act, the Tamburitzans kick off 85th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's own "Tamburitzans," America's longest-running stage act, kicked off their 85th-anniversary celebration this weekend. The gala fundraiser at the Lemont Restaurant on Saturday helped raise money for scholarships in the group. The Tamburtizans are dedicated to perpetuating international cultural heritages through live performances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
race-day-live.com

Beaking: US Based F1 Powerboat series deletes Pittsburgh from the 2022 docket

This change was announced on the official Facebook page, not in an official press release. So far this season, the series has already seen one official points race held at the Port Neches Texas venue from April 29 – to May 1. The next stop will be Springfield, OH, from August 26 – 28 according to the latest post, there are two more dates to close out the 2022 season after Springfield.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

'American Countess' docks on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
PITTSBURGH, PA
kolomkobir.com

Parents of two-year-olds attacked by wild dogs are suing the Pittsburgh Zoo

Pittsburgh The parents of a two-year-old American boy who was killed after he fell at an African wild dog show have settled a lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Zoo. The attorneys for the boy’s parents, Jason and Elizabeth Derkosch, issued a joint statement Monday with the Pittsburgh Zoo and BPG Aquarium.
nextpittsburgh.com

Vacant Sisters of St. Francis complex in Millvale to become apartments

The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.
MILLVALE, PA
PublicSource

PublicSource

Pittsburgh, PA
826
Followers
803
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

PublicSource is the only nonprofit digital-first news organization that lives up to its mission of delivering public-service reporting and analysis in the Pittsburgh region. We are local. We believe in journalism as a public service. We tell stories for a better Pittsburgh.

 https://www.publicsource.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy