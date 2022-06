The Gilbert boys and Nevada girls soccer teams both reached the semifinals at the boys and girls state soccer tournaments last week at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines. The Gilbert boys defeated Marion by a 1-0 score in overtime in the Class 2A quarterfinals then suffered a 2-1 loss in PKs to Pella in the semifinals to finish at 17-3. The Nevada girls took down Bishop Heelan by a 1-0 score in the quarterfinals and fell to Davenport Assumption by PKs in the semifinals, 2-1, to end their season at 13-7.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO