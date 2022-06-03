ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, WY

Troopers Play two in Powell tomorrow and Host Casper Sunday Afternoon / Hoop Jam 2022 Tips off Tomorrow

By Trevor Jackson
Sheridan Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers play a double header at Powell tomorrow and come home to Rottelini field at Thorne-Rider stadium Sunday and play two...

Sheridan Media

Weekend Local Sports Wrap up

TROOPER BASEBALL – The Sheridan Troopers took all four games over the weekend winning two in Powell Saturday and coming back home Sunday to sweep the Casper Oilers. The Broncs blew the first game open in the 6th inning on a three run homer from Trevor Stowe they won 10-2, Stowe was the starting pitcher for the Troops in game two and threw a five inning no hitter as the Troopers won via the 10 run rule 10-0,
Sheridan Media

Carter McComb and Texas Tanner Named Finalists For 2022 Milward Simpson Award

Two Sheridan High School athletes from the recently graduated class of 2022, have been named as two of the most outstanding and accomplished Wyoming High School athletes, during their high school tenure. Carter McComb and Texas Tanner have been named finalists for the boys version of the 2022 Milward-Simpson award.
Sheridan Media

Tractor Pull Coming Saturday in Sheridan

This Saturday, weather permitting, the Sheridan Area Old-time Pullers will have a tractor pull at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. While recent guests on our talk show Public Pulse, Dean Roberts and Tim Gearry, with the organization, discussed the event and gave some insight into the tractors and the technique involved in hauling the sleds during competition.
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County To Redesign Its Website

Sheridan County’s website could soon get a new design. The County Commissioners have approved an agreement with Revise LLC out of Troy, Michigan (north of Detroit) to have the county’s website redesigned and implemented. The county will make an initial payment of $13,275, but it could be up...
Sheridan Media

Design Contract Awarded for Portion of 2024 Buffalo Main St. Project

Buffalo’s City Council has awarded a contract for a portion of the upcoming 2024 Main Street Reconstruction project, which is being undertaken by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The contract is for the design of lighting on Main Street for that project, according to Mayor Shane Schrader. According to...
Sheridan Media

Sheridan, Buffalo Show Population Increases from 2020 to 2021

The cities of Sheridan and Buffalo showed significant population increases from 2020 to 2021, according to statistics released by the US Census Bureau. As of July 1, 2021 Sheridan showed a population of 19,095 while Buffalo’s population sat at 4,469. Afton showed the highest percentage of growth with an...
Sheridan Media

Sonny Reisch Talks on Henry Carrington

On Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m., Sonny Reisch a Sheridan native, who served as the superintendent, historian and curator of Fort Phil Kearny for 25 years gave a talk on Colonel Henry Carrington. Reisch has published several articles on the Bozeman Trail, the Indian Wars and Fort Phil Kearny....
Sheridan Media

Two SCLT Volunteer Events Set For This Week

The Sheridan Community Land trust is inviting members of the community to enjoy the outdoors with them at two upcoming volunteer events this week. Hidden Hoot Trail Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 pm Thursday. Volunteers will use hand tools to smooth over hoof prints and compact the soil to make a durable trail tread. Volunteers should bring gloves, sunglasses or eye protection, sturdy shoes or boots, water, snacks and your bike to ride after. The Land Trust asks that if people can, to bring square shovels, hard-tooth rakes, pick mattocks and McLeods. The Land Trust will provide tools, instruction and extra water.
Ben Phillips
Sheridan Media

HUB Discusses Services Offered for Seniors

Helaine McRae and Beth Leahy with the HUB on Smith, Sheridan’s local senior center, were recent guests on our talk show Public Pulse to discuss services the organization offers to the senior community. McRae talked about the many things people can do at the HUB. In addition to the...
Sheridan Media

HELP WANTED

Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies is seeks a caring, independent and highly organized Project Coordinator with excellent verbal and written skills for remote work with their small team. Recruit, train and facilitate classroom grandparents in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Must be comfortable on a computer and agree to a background check. $17.51/hour, 20 hours/week, 1 Saturday (4 hours)/month, 10 month position with August 1 start date. Send cover letter, resume and 3 letters of reference to: maryalice@actionresources.ngo.
Sheridan Media

WYDOT To Hold Public Meeting To Discuss Downtown Sheridan Main Street Project

Around this time next year, the big project should be underway as construction crews will be giving Main Street in downtown Sheridan a facelift. WYDOT says it has completed construction plans for next year’s resurfacing and utility upgrade project and will host public meetings next week to provide more information.
#Basketball Tournament#Trooper#The First Game#High School#Trooper Baseball#The Sheridan Troopers#The Casper Oilers#Kwyo
Sheridan Media

Chamber Announces Candidate Forums for Primary Election

The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee is hosting candidate forums for the primary election candidates on Monday, June 27, and Tuesday June 28 at the WYO Theater in downtown Sheridan. Both forums are scheduled to begin at 6 pm. Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson says the forums provide an opportunity for candidates to share information about themselves and their platforms.
Sheridan Media

Muller Appointed Viewer for Proposed Property Vacation

County Engineer Ken Muller has been approved as the viewer in the vacation of property by Sheridan County’s Commissioners. The property is an alley in Block 53 of the Downers Addition in Sheridan County. A petition to vacate was filed by a number of landowners in the area for...
Sheridan Media

City Council Addresses WAM Resolutions

The Wyoming Association of Municipalities 2022 Summer Convention will take place Wednesday through Friday in Laramie. During the convention, representatives from municipalities and towns throughout Wyoming will vote on proposed legislative resolutions that will be submitted for consideration by the Wyoming Legislature during their general session in 2023. The Sheridan...
