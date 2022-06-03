Troopers Play two in Powell tomorrow and Host Casper Sunday Afternoon / Hoop Jam 2022 Tips off Tomorrow

The Sheridan Community Land trust is inviting members of the community to enjoy the outdoors with them at two upcoming volunteer events this week. Hidden Hoot Trail Night is scheduled from 5 to 8 pm Thursday. Volunteers will use hand tools to smooth over hoof prints and compact the soil to make a durable trail tread. Volunteers should bring gloves, sunglasses or eye protection, sturdy shoes or boots, water, snacks and your bike to ride after. The Land Trust asks that if people can, to bring square shovels, hard-tooth rakes, pick mattocks and McLeods. The Land Trust will provide tools, instruction and extra water.

