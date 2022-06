Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving several vehicle burglaries in the Perchville Road area just south of Eunice. On June 3, during the early morning hours, two suspects entered several vehicles seeking to steal property, according to police. The suspects were captured on several video surveillance systems as they traveled from residence to residence seeking unlocked vehicles. Items stolen were wallets and keys.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO