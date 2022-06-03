ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin will discuss world food crisis with head of African Union, Kremlin says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q4gTR_0fzFyxfj00

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the growing world food crisis with the chairman of the African Union on Friday and give him an "exhaustive" explanation of what is really happening with Ukrainian grain, the Kremlin said.

Putin will meet Senegalese President Macky Sall, chairman of the AU, in Sochi later on Friday.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

