One person injured in Whitaker stabbing

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A White Oak man is in jail after allegedly running his Jeep into another man following an argument.North Huntingdon police said 45-year-old Alan Israel sent a victim flying into the air after he hit him with his SUV. Investigators said the two men, who are strangers, got into an argument at the Huntingdon Inn Motel just down the road. The bad blood continued in a Sheetz parking lot along Route 30 on Sunday morning. That's where the two men continued arguing, and as the victim was leaving the store, police said Israel hit him with...

NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO