ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitaker, PA

One person injured in Whitaker stabbing

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITAKER, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Man struck and killed in Plum Borough

PLUM, Pa. — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Plum Borough on Monday night. The crash happened a little after 11:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of Golden Mile Highway. The man was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. As of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Plum

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle traveling along Route 286 in Plum. At 11:18 p.m., county dispatchers were notified of a vehicle-pedestrian crash along the 2200 block of the roadway, in the borough’s Holiday Park section, police said. First responders found a single vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
PLUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested in fatal Homewood shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested on Tuesday after a fatal shooting in Homewood, according to Pittsburgh Police. Police said that Khatrell Haynes-Morgan was arrested for the shooting on June 1. A man and a woman were shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and was later...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Whitaker, PA
wisr680.com

More Details Released On Franklin Twp. Crash

We’re learning more information about a crash in Franklin Township that sent multiple people to the hospital last week. The two vehicle accident happened this past Friday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Unionville Road and North Road. Police say 43-year-old John McRae of Franklin was driving north...
BUTLER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Street
beavercountyradio.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Hit Run Accident in Hanover Twp.

(Hanover Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they responded to a call in the area of Park Road and US 30 in Hanover Township, Beaver County on Saturday at 4:45Pm for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Troopers said via release upon arriving...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Motor Vehicle Catches Garage on Fire in Sugarcreek

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies from across the county responded to a structure fire on Wylie Avenue in Sugarcreek early Tuesday morning. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to Venango County 9-1-1, a call came in at 4:38 a.m. for a vehicle fire that sent a nearby...
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police seek suspects in thefts from vehicles and attempted burglaries

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said they’re searching for three suspects involved in thefts from vehicles and attempted home burglaries in the city’s Brookline neighborhood. The incidents happened around 4:30 a.m. on May 27. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the three people were carrying flashlights and walking the streets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
wtae.com

Man killed after becoming pinned between box trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township

HARMAR, Pa. — A workplace death is under investigation by Allegheny County Police and they are asking anyone with information on the case to contact their tip line. The 911 call came in around 10:40 a.m. Monday from Harmar Township: word of a man pinned behind a box trailer, between the trailer and a loading dock at the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Cheswick sheet plant in the 900 block of Nixon Road.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man backs SUV over victim after gas-station altercation that started at nearby motel

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A White Oak man is in jail after allegedly running his Jeep into another man following an argument.North Huntingdon police said 45-year-old Alan Israel sent a victim flying into the air after he hit him with his SUV. Investigators said the two men, who are strangers, got into an argument at the Huntingdon Inn Motel just down the road. The bad blood continued in a Sheetz parking lot along Route 30 on Sunday morning. That's where the two men continued arguing, and as the victim was leaving the store, police said Israel hit him with...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtae.com

Firefighters battle large blaze in Derry Borough

DERRY, Pa. — Firefighters from eastern Westmoreland County battled a large blaze in Derry Borough. The fire broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a large, two-story brick structure that formerly housed Ralph Smith & Son Inc. The building is on East Second Avenue next to the Route 217 bridge and the railroad tracks.
DERRY, PA
wisr680.com

One Injured In Butler Twp. Motorcycle Crash

One person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Butler Township. Police say 51-year-old Scott Altman was driving his motorcycle on McCalmont Road around 7 p.m. when a small deer ran in front of him. Altman hit the deer, but was able to lay...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy