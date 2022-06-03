ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY AG Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Investments

By PYMNTS
 4 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James handed down a warning about the dangers of investing in cryptocurrency due to market volatility that could result in deep financial losses and other risks. James urged caution after the cryptocurrency market reached record lows in May that left investors with hundreds of...

Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Financial World

Gates warned people not to invest in cryptocurrencies

Bill Gates again expressed a negative opinion about cryptocurrencies. Gates said that he does not invest in cryptocurrencies because he likes to invest in things with "valuable output" and which give some contribution to society. “I like investing in things that have valuable output. The value of companies is based...
STOCKS
Letitia James
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. The former is the richest man in the world with an estimated fortune of $213 billion as of May 16, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. The second is the second richest man on the planet. His fortune is...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

