LSU AD Calls Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher ‘Hillbillies’

Ishmael Sopsher, who left Alabama for Southern Cal, about a year ago, is on the move again. Sopsher, who came out of Amite High School in Louisiana as the No. 3 Louisiana recruit, No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 47 prospect overall nationally on the 247Sports Composite, is in the transfer portal again, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. That high ranking came with 22 scholarship offers but did not translate to playing time in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO