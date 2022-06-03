2 in Custody After Major Crash in Avalon Park Sends 3 to Hospital
Two men are in custody police say while being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center after the vehicle they were driving struck another car, head-on, late Thursday, causing a major crash in Avalon...
CHICAGO - A man is in custody Tuesday afternoon after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and later crashing the vehicle on South Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park. About 8:40 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was inside her parked SUV in the 3500 block of South State Street when the man entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and told her to get out, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO - A Steger woman is dead after her SUV crashed into a light pole late Monday night on Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police. The 45-year-old woman was driving northbound on I-94 near 130th Street when her 2002 red Kia Sportage left the road and struck a light pole around 11:20 p.m., state police said.
A woman was chased down and detained by witnesses who allegedly saw her drive into the opposite lane of traffic last April on the Near West Side and slam into a bicyclist, killing him. Courtney Bertucci, 30, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death, reckless...
Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by a Naperville police officer after he allegedly lunged with a hatchet during a traffic stop Friday. He was identified Tuesday as Edward C. Samaan, 28, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office. The officer pulled a car...
One year ago, cops arrested Joshua Concepcion after officers allegedly saw him walking down a street at 12:05 a.m. with a gun in his hand. Later the same day, Judge John Lyke released Concepcion on his own recognizance to await trial on two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
A Chicago woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at another car while driving on the Kennedy Expressway last week. Brandi Jolivet, 42, shot at the car around around 1:30 pm. June 3 at Addison Street, the Illinois State police said. The driver of the other car was not injured.
A man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a Chicago Police officer during an attempted traffic stop in the city's Englewood neighborhood Sunday has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of attempted murder. Jerome Hasley, 27, has also been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and...
Prosecutors on Monday charged a Chicago woman with attempted murder for allegedly shooting another driver’s car because he wouldn’t let her into his lane on the Kennedy Expressway. Brandi Jolivet, 42, was off duty from her job as a CTA bus driver when she opened fire on the...
A driver was taken into custody by Chicago police after disregarding a traffic light and causing a chain-reaction crash the left at least six people injured Sunday in Chicago's Back of the Yards community, police said. At approximately 6:55 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Halsted, a 29-year-old man...
A 14-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting near a courtyard in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side. The wounded were near a courtyard in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue about 3:35 p.m. when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said. The...
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday. A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side. About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block...
A 67-year-old man was killed and another man critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Douglas Park. The men were on their porch at 16th and Washtenaw when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is killed, and a man is hospitalized following a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.Illinois State Police said around 3:42 a.m., the driver, a 20-year-old woman of Cicero, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man of Berwyn, were traveling southbound on I-55 near Central Avenue.The driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons before driving off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ISP said. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Southbound traffic was diverted off Central Avenue around 5:29 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened around 8:38 a.m.No further information was immediately made available.
CICERO, Ill. - A 20-year-old Cicero woman was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle she was driving crashed on Interstate 55. The woman was traveling on southbound I-55 near Central Avenue about 3:42 a.m. when her 2012 Nissan Altima drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to Illinois State Police.
An SUV driver has not been issued citations after she struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening, according to police. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.
CHICAGO - Police released photos of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a motorcyclist last week in Roscoe Village. The driver struck the motorcyclist at 2151 W. Roscoe St. around 3 p.m. June 3 and continued without stopping, Chicago police said. The vehicle was possibly a white 2011 to...
CHICAGO - A teenager and three others were shot Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the three victims were near a courtyard area in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue when an unknown offender approached. The offender pulled out a gun and fired shots,...
A DUI driver who slammed head-on into a popular drag performer’s car on Boystown’s Halsted Street nightlife strip in July 2019 has been sentenced to six years in prison. Gerrick Birt, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI causing death in exchange for the sentence, which was handed down by Judge Michael Hood. Prosecutors dropped three other felonies, including reckless homicide, in their plea deal.
