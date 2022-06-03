ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 in Custody After Major Crash in Avalon Park Sends 3 to Hospital

Cover picture for the articleTwo men are in custody police say while being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center after the vehicle they were driving struck another car, head-on, late Thursday, causing a major crash in Avalon...

