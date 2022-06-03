ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Fire burns abandoned building near Great Divide brewery

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A large plume of smoke poured from the Tony Capra Plumbing and Heating building in Denver’s Ballpark District on Friday morning.

The fire started burning in the building near Great Divide Brewing Company at 3:44 a.m.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the fire. The Denver Police Department said the building was abandoned.

The Denver Fire Department said fire crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside due to collapses of the structure.

Lawrence Street and Arapahoe Street are closed from 22nd Street to 23rd Street. Broadway is also shut down at Arapahoe Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

