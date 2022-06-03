Bubba Wallace puts car on display for kids in East St. Louis

Late last year, Eric Wilson opened the doors at ERG Gallery (10438 W Florissant Avenue), one of the only Black-owned galleries in north St. Louis County. He began selling his own mixed-media artwork and that of community artists. “Art lives, wherever you do,” Wilson says. “If you take pride in what you do, then you can be creative and then that creativity sets you apart from other people, which gives everybody their own eclectic flavor to add to the world.”

