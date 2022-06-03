ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Bubba Wallace puts car on display for kids in East St. Louis

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dp47h_0fzFsffn00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Bubba Wallace will meet with students Friday from East St. Louis schools and the JJK summer camp .

He will display his car ahead of Sunday’s race. He’s had it at McDonald’s restaurants this week. This time it will be at the McDonald’s on North 24th Street in East St. Louis from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wallace will give a brief inspirational talk and pose for photos and sign autographs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 6

Related
FOX2Now

THC-infused Red Hot Riplets coming to St. Louis and Missouri dispensaries

ST. LOUIS – Red Hot Riplets, the St. Louis-served potato chips best known for their ridges and spicy barbeque flavor, will soon be hitting the shelves in a different form. Old Vienna, the company behind the snack, has announced plans for THC-infused Red Hot Riplets. Fans of legal age could get their hands on the “twice-baked” version of the chips as soon as Wednesday at select St. Louis marijuana dispensaries and next week at more dispensaries statewide.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Juneteenth celebration in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The City of East St. Louis, Illinois will celebrate Juneteenth with a day packed with food and entertainment. Mayor Robert Eastern shared details of the event. Mickeya Moore gave a taste of what is on board the Mighty Me Food Truck. Owner of Boyz From Illinois...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Expect ‘booms’ from St. Charles County through Wednesday

ST. CHARLES – Stay alert for some “boom” sounds Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning from St. Charles County. A bomb disposal unit with the St. Charles County Police Department will conduct some training exercises with explosives in the upcoming hours. The training will be held at the New Frontier Materials quarry, just south of New Melle on Hwy F, from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the exercises could pick up again Wednesday morning.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX2Now

Fugitive found drowned in a Missouri river

MISSOURI (WSPA) – A wanted fugitive believed to be in the Upstate of South Carolina in early May was found dead Sunday afternoon in a Missouri river. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sherron David McCombs, 22, of Tampa, was swimming in the Current River and began to panic. He went under the water and did not resurface.
TAMPA, FL
FOX2Now

Man breaks into residence, attacks two people in Mount Vernon, Illinois

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. – A 36-year-old man attacked two people Monday night after forcing his way into a locked residence in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Officers responded to a call at about 8:05 p.m. for a woman screaming at a residence in the 900 block of Salem Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect at the residence with blood on his clothing. He then started to flee on foot. He was taken into custody a few blocks from the scene.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
RFT (Riverfront Times)

New Black-Owned Art Gallery in North St. Louis County Offers Real Depth

Late last year, Eric Wilson opened the doors at ERG Gallery (10438 W Florissant Avenue), one of the only Black-owned galleries in north St. Louis County. He began selling his own mixed-media artwork and that of community artists. “Art lives, wherever you do,” Wilson says. “If you take pride in what you do, then you can be creative and then that creativity sets you apart from other people, which gives everybody their own eclectic flavor to add to the world.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald
FOX 2

Woman killed while riding on moped being towed in St. Clair County, IL

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a fatal accident involving two vehicles that happened at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County. Police say a vehicle was towing a disabled moped without working taillights, traveling westbound on Collinsville Road. There was […]
starvedrock.media

Police look for vehicle after burglary leaves one dead in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Detectives investigating a homicide in rural New Athens want to find a light blue Chevrolet Equinox that has a yellow light or a small light bar on the roof. Officials released information about the vehicle Saturday after a man was killed and two men were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
KIX 105.7

Is This Poorly Ranked Missouri University Really the Worst?

The website Earn Spend Live has a list "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked", and the Missouri college ranked at #1 on their list. Earn Spend Live developed its list by using data from the Department of Education, Niche, and College Factual. And it seemed a few of the key things they were looking for were: graduation rates, how much graduates would earn, and how much student loan debts students wound up with.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy