Comfortable footwear is the most important thing for any hiker, from the casual afternoon walk in the hills to the multiday backpacker. And while a good pair of hiking shoes can last you a long time if properly cared for, the insoles are often the first thing to go. The folks at Superfeet have different insoles for walking, running and hiking to ensure the right parts of your feet are taken care of, but the best thing about its latest model is it's also one of the cheapest for hikers.

HIKING ・ 12 HOURS AGO