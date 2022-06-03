ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality TV Is Getting Increasingly Apocalyptic

By Jodi Walker
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the very first episode of the terror-inducing dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, a disembodied voice informs the prime minister of the United Kingdom that he will kill the country’s beloved Princess Susannah if the Prime Minister doesn’t have “full unsimulated sexual intercourse with a pig” on live television. Nine years...

www.theringer.com

The Ringer

‘The Boys’ Is Back and More Gory Than Ever

Chris and Andy talk about some of the news coming out of Netflix’s Geeked Week, including a new show from the creators of Dark (1:00). Then, they talk about the return of The Boys for its third season and how the show continues to nail its tone (17:21), before talking about the latest episode of Barry (35:49).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

Summer Blockbuster Season Is in Full Swing—On Television

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Stranger Things is a shrine to the tentpoles of the 1980s. And epics like E.T. and Star Wars didn’t just imbue impressionable young minds like the Duffer brothers with the imagery that now suffuses their Netflix megahit. They also set the template for a new scale of cinematic success. Forty years ago, movie studios established the model for the summer blockbuster: high-budget, higher-box-office spectaculars that could then become bankable franchises. Today, Stranger Things embodies a new kind of summer blockbuster—one experienced not at the multiplex, but from the comfort of one’s couch.
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

‘Barry’ Season 3, Episode 7 Recap With Bill Hader

Sean Fennessey is joined by Barry creator Bill Hader to break down Season 3, Episode 7 of the show. Among other things, Sean and Bill discuss the heavier themes of protectiveness when it comes to your children, and what happens when the Barry writing process sometimes strays from Hader’s original vision.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Boys’ Season 3, Episodes 1-3 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are back to share their thoughts on the opening episodes of the third season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys (02:00). Later, Van calls Laz Alonzo to get some insight on playing the character Mother’s Milk (1:01:00). Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and Jomi Adeniran. Guest:...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and A24’s Mystique

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Rebecca Keegan to discuss the indie hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and why it resonated with audiences. Later, they talk about A24’s unique cachet in Hollywood, its innovation in marketing and brand awareness, and whether it will eventually be acquired.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Who Is the Greatest Franchise All-Star?

This week Dave, Joanna, and Neil debate which actor or actress deserves the title of greatest franchise all-star. They discuss some of the inspiration for this debate, Top Gun: Maverick, the rerelease of Morbius, and the return of The Boys. (2:55) Then each host pleads their case for who they think is the greatest franchise all-star (25:37), and they decide which listener submission pick makes the final poll (44:09).
MOVIES
The Ringer

White Rapper Song Draft

In honor of Post Malone’s fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, Charles Holmes, producer Justin Sayles, and writer Jeff Weiss team up for the White Rapper Song Draft. They debate categories like best Eminem song, frat rap, one-hit wonder, and more!. Host: Charles Homles. Guest: Jeff Weiss, Justin Sayles.
MUSIC
The Ringer

The Many Sides of Post Malone Thrive Together on ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

I can’t tell you for sure who originally said, “Writing about music is like dancing about architecture,” but this little epigram has haunted music critics for half a century. There’s a kernel of truth to it. Some music is too exquisite to suffer a critic’s nitpicking; some music is too stupid for words. But we persist in writing about the stuff. We’re generally not trying to prove or disprove the merits of any particular song. We’re certainly not trying to win some sort of argument with the musician. We’re often trying, in a broader sense, to demystify a timeless force in the human experience, one artist at a time. But what do you say about someone like Post Malone? He’s a cool dude making cool tunes when he’s not making TV commercials for Doritos, Bud Light, and Pokémon. He’s not that deep. I’m not that pretentious. How many semicolons and adverbs could I possibly throw at this guy? His latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, dropped on Friday. Is this thing critic-proof? Am I a fool to think he’s made a pretty good album this time around? Or am I just a fool for the overexplaining?
MUSIC

