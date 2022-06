With the designation of 988 as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, the transition to 10-digit dialing will go into effect soon for those wanting to make calls. The 10-digit dialing system will impact those that have 515 and 319 area codes in Iowa. Minburn Communications Marketing and Customer Relations Manager Kristi Petersen says people need to start changing their dialing patterns to include the area code for the number they are wanting to call.

MINBURN, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO