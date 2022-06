This year’s Tower of Fame recipient has been announced and will be part of the opening ceremonies this Friday during the Bell Tower Festival. Cooper resident Chuck Offenburger was named the 2022 Tower of Fame winner, which is an award given to someone who lives or has lived in Greene County and through their personal or professional accomplishments internationally, nationally, or statewide brings great pride to the county. Offenburger is a Shenandoah native and attended Vanderbilt University, earning a degree in journalism. He then went on to write for the Des Moines Register from 1972 to 1998, where he was known as the “Iowa Boy” that wrote feature stories from across the state and beyond.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO