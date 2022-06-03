ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says it will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved

 4 days ago
June 3 (Reuters) - Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and certain results have been achieved", Peskov said, referring to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Comments / 19

Peter
2d ago

Putin and the rest of the cleptocrats will not stop until they have full control of Ukraine. Ukraine needs to be supported to the fullest!

Reply
7
tim t
3d ago

If thats the case then there will be alot of Ukraine war widows in the near future.. Maybe our government can sponsor some air travel and marriage licenses.

Reply(2)
4
DJ69
2d ago

I knew it. That is the ways of a narcissist, they can not stand the thoughts of losing in nothing and in no way. We are dealing with one of those type of people right now.

Reply(1)
4
