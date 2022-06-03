ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Opportunities Begins Opening Applications For Water/Energy Assistance

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

New Opportunities Guthrie County is reminding residents that they are accepting applications for water assistance and other needs. Director Rhonda Huggins says that people can come into their office and apply...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Bath House Project to be Delayed and Reduced in Overall Scope

A major renovation to an amenity in Jefferson has been put on hold. Jefferson Parks and Recreation Director Denny Hammen says the updates to the restroom area of the municipal swimming pool have undergone some changes and won’t start until after this pool season. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio they couldn’t find a contractor to add a single family restroom to the men and women sides of the bathhouse before this past winter and were forced to bid the project for this fall.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County New Opportunities Summer Clothing Available

A non-profit organization is looking for donations of clothing for the warmer months. Guthrie County New Opportunities hosts a year around clothing closet and now they are looking for donations of summer clothes. Director Rhonda Huggins encourages those who have any unwanted clothing to consider donating them. “Make sure that...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Habitat For Humanity Rock The Block Program In Perry

Dallas County Habitat for Humanity is looking for homeowners in Perry that may be in need of repairs to their homes for an upcoming Rock the Block program this month. Director of Outreach Cassie Nemmers says the goal of Habitat for Humanity is to bring people together to help preserve home ownership and to provide affordable home ownership for qualified, low-income families.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Approve Funding Request for Highway 30 Study

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board reviewed its ordinances with Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn, prior to moving forward with the re-codification process. It was recommended to combine eight ordinances into four, and eliminate a few other ordinances that haven’t been enforced for years and update them with policies instead of ordinances. Laehn said the next step is to compile all ordinances into a finalized version to present at a public hearing before the adoption process can begin.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder Guthrie County City’s Grass Clippings Regulations

With the amount of rain Guthrie County has gotten, many residents are reminded of the correct ordinance regarding their properties’ grass. For Guthrie Center, Panora and Stuart residents it is a violation to allow any grass clippings to collect in the street. Also, it is unlawful for any person to discard any grass clippings along with glass, leaves, cans , wire, cans, trash or any harmful substance in any street or alley to likely be washed into the storm sewer.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry City Council To Consider Wastewater Treatment Facility Pay Application

The Perry City Council will consider approving a wastewater treatment facility improvements pay application at their regular meeting tonight. Also, the Council will consider approving a pay application for phase run of the runway 14/32 relocation, the purchase of additional stream mitigation bank credits, the purchase of wetland mitigation bank credits and an agreement with the FAA for flight commissioning.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors To Consider EMT Class Funding

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving EMT class funding at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Dallas County Hospital transport agreement, abatement of mobile home taxes and hold the first reading of proposed amendments to Chapter 45 Dallas County zoning ordinance. The...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Chamber Ribbon Cutting/Chamber Coffee Is This Friday

The monthly Perry Chamber Coffee will take place this Friday and will also feature a ribbon cutting to welcome a new business. The Chamber Coffee will take place at 8 a.m. Friday at Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency-State Farm. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says it’s convenient to plan Chamber Coffees alongside a ribbon cutting.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greenfield City Market Starting Up This Thursday

The Greenfield City Market is starting up this week and encourages the community to come see what they have to offer. The city market will be open every Thursday starting on June 16th from 5-6:30pm at the Greenfield City Park . The market will sell fresh produce, baked goods and much more available for purchase along with entertainment.
GREENFIELD, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Offenburger to Receive Tower of Fame Award

This year’s Tower of Fame recipient has been announced and will be part of the opening ceremonies this Friday during the Bell Tower Festival. Cooper resident Chuck Offenburger was named the 2022 Tower of Fame winner, which is an award given to someone who lives or has lived in Greene County and through their personal or professional accomplishments internationally, nationally, or statewide brings great pride to the county. Offenburger is a Shenandoah native and attended Vanderbilt University, earning a degree in journalism. He then went on to write for the Des Moines Register from 1972 to 1998, where he was known as the “Iowa Boy” that wrote feature stories from across the state and beyond.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

UDMO Hires New Executive Director

(Graettinger)--The Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to introduce Julie Edwards as the organization’s Executive Director. Edwards began her Executive Director duties in April. She is a leader in Community Action with 27 years experience first as the UDMO Early Childhood Programs Coordinator in the Spencer Early Childhood Center and most recently, as the UDMO Early Childhood Programs Director.
SPENCER, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa town will revise plan to halt Ankeny encroachment

Alleman will drop a 6-acre parcel from its annexation proposal to resolve concerns Polk County supervisors raised last week, Mayor Bob Kramme tells Axios.Why it matters: Supervisors said they would reconsider the small city's plans to expand its territory after rejecting a request to support the proposal last week if the proposal is modified. If supervisors back the plan, it could strengthen Alleman's case before Iowa's City Development Board.Catch up fast: Kramme told Axios that annexing nearly 1,970 acres of unincorporated land would protect the town of about 450 people from Ankeny's rapid expansion.Alleman's plan includes some of the same areas that would be annexed under a competing request that goes before the Ankeny City Council Monday.Both plans are vying for the support of local governments to help strengthen their cases before the CDB.Zoom in: The parcel Alleman is eliminating from its proposal covers an area near Northwest 54th Street and Irvinedale Drive. The land doesn't overlap with Ankeny's plan.Supervisors had raised concerns that the parcel creates a disconnected "island" of land, which isn't allowed under state law.What's ahead: Alleman's plan will be reconsidered by supervisors in coming weeks, Supervisor Bob Brownell told Axios.
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors Will Meet Tomorrow Morning

The Greene County Supervisors will meet tomorrow morning. The Board will consider for approval hiring a full time clerk for the auditor’s office and a financial contribution request from the Highway 30 Coalition for an economic study. Additionally, they will review and give direction to the county attorney for recodification of county ordinances.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Western Skies Weekend Shop Hop Coming to Adair And Guthrie Counties

Guthrie and Adair counties are coming together for an all day shopping event. Western Skies Weekend will showcase all different types of small businesses around the local area that include gift shops, restaurants, entertainment and much more. Organizer Katie Adams explains this event is designed to attract people from all over Iowa.
ADAIR, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Opportunities Struggles With Food Demand and Shortage

New Opportunities Guthrie County is a non profit organization that helps income eligible residents with supplies and recently the need has grown. Director Rhonda Huggins says that inflation has increased the use of their food pantry and she expects that need to continue. She adds it’s become even more difficult to find certain foods for their pantry.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA

