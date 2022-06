The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball and baseball team will not have to travel too far today for a Guthrie County matchup. AC/GC baseball will go head to head with Panorama today. The Chargers have a record of (3-5) and are looking for their third conference victory and their first on the road. After a 10-1 road loss to Carroll with only 3 hits as a team the Chargers will need to get the bats going if they want to come away with a win over (3-5) Panorama. Game time will be at 7pm at Panorama baseball field in Panora.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO