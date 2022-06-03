Gary Leffler Running For Congress Visits Raccoon Valley Radio

A popular program has returned this summer with the Greene County 4-H program. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway says the Free Summer Camps are currently underway and almost all of them are filled up. She points out the first one was held last week at the Greene County Extension Office called On My Own and Okay where 4-H’ers learned ways to take care of themselves at home during summer break or other times of the year.

