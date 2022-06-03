ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, IA

Gary Leffler Running For Congress Visits Raccoon Valley Radio

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA candidate running in the Republican primary for a position on Capitol Hill visited Raccoon Valley Radio’s station in Stuart on Thursday. Gary Leffler is running to be on Iowa’s Third Congressional District ticket for the possibility to face...

Related
Benitz Unofficially Wins Republican Nomination for Greene County Supervisor District Three

The lone contested local race in Greene County came down to a few votes Tuesday. According to the Greene County Auditor’s office, three challengers were vying for the Republican nomination for Greene County Supervisor District Three and Dan Benitz unofficially defeated James Hedges and Cassie George, 311 to 305 and 104 respectively. There were 50 undervotes, which means 50 people did not vote in that race. Benitz will take on Democrat Mike Holden, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary in the November general election.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Reminder Guthrie County City’s Grass Clippings Regulations

With the amount of rain Guthrie County has gotten, many residents are reminded of the correct ordinance regarding their properties’ grass. For Guthrie Center, Panora and Stuart residents it is a violation to allow any grass clippings to collect in the street. Also, it is unlawful for any person to discard any grass clippings along with glass, leaves, cans , wire, cans, trash or any harmful substance in any street or alley to likely be washed into the storm sewer.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Greene County Supervisors Approve Funding Request for Highway 30 Study

The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. The Board reviewed its ordinances with Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn, prior to moving forward with the re-codification process. It was recommended to combine eight ordinances into four, and eliminate a few other ordinances that haven’t been enforced for years and update them with policies instead of ordinances. Laehn said the next step is to compile all ordinances into a finalized version to present at a public hearing before the adoption process can begin.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County New Opportunities Summer Clothing Available

A non-profit organization is looking for donations of clothing for the warmer months. Guthrie County New Opportunities hosts a year around clothing closet and now they are looking for donations of summer clothes. Director Rhonda Huggins encourages those who have any unwanted clothing to consider donating them. “Make sure that...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Bill Cornish, of Bayard

Celebration of life service for Bill Cornish, of Bayard, on Friday, June 10 at 11 AM United Methodist Church Bayard.
BAYARD, IA
Perry Chamber Ribbon Cutting/Chamber Coffee Is This Friday

The monthly Perry Chamber Coffee will take place this Friday and will also feature a ribbon cutting to welcome a new business. The Chamber Coffee will take place at 8 a.m. Friday at Lynn Hulgan Insurance Agency-State Farm. Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says it’s convenient to plan Chamber Coffees alongside a ribbon cutting.
PERRY, IA
Howard Gene Dorman, 88, of Perry

Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Howard Gene Dorman, 88, of Perry. Gene died June 5, 2022 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Hastings Funeral Home with family present from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Perry. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery outside of Perry. Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Charlene Dorman; sons, Michael Dorman (Kathy) of Shawnee, KS; Randy Dorman of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Jeff Dorman (Kate) of Independence, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
PERRY, IA

