Gary Leffler Running For Congress Visits Raccoon Valley Radio

Hastings Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of arrangements for Howard Gene Dorman, 88, of Perry. Gene died June 5, 2022 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Hastings Funeral Home with family present from 5:00 – 7:00p.m. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Perry. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery outside of Perry. Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Charlene Dorman; sons, Michael Dorman (Kathy) of Shawnee, KS; Randy Dorman of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Jeff Dorman (Kate) of Independence, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
