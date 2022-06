On a night where the Braves finally won three straight games, Ronald Acuña might have made the best offensive play of the contest, and it didn’t even involve a hit. With Adam Duvall standing on second with one out in extra innings, Acuña fell behind in the count 0-2, only to battle all the way back and draw a walk. Dansby Swanson was hit by a pitch on the very next offering, and before you know it, the Braves had a 3-0 lead, eyeing their first extra-inning win of the season.

