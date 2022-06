The June Primary voting starts today in Guthrie County and here is a look at polling locations around the county. . According to the Guthrie County Auditor’s Office, the Guthrie Center precinct that includes the city of Guthrie Center, Jackson and Valley Townships will vote at the Christian Church Fellowship in Guthrie Center. Panora Precinct will be open to part of Cass Townships and the City of Panora with the voting location in the Veteran’s Auditorium in Panora. The Stuart Precinct will serve the city of Stuart and Menlo at the Congressional Church on Division Street in Stuart. Finally, the Casey Precinct will be located at the Casey Community Building along with the Bayard and Yale Precinct held at their community buildings.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO