Putin is responsible for hunger in Africa, German foreign ministry spokesperson says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to create a narrative that the West is responsible for causing famine in Africa, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"We have to stress that the fact that there is a risk of famine in parts of the world, that some countries are being cut off from grain exports, is a consequence of the Russian war of aggression and not of western sanctions," added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Friday.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Miranda Murray

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Miranda Murray

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

