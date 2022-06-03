ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Richard Petty Day, a music festival, more coming this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

It’s one day down and three more to go for the NASCAR Cup Series weekend , and the fun’s just beginning.

Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 race is sold out, but limited tickets are available for Friday and Saturday’s events and can be purchased online.

Here’s what’s in store for the next three days:

Friday, June 3 — Richard Petty Day presented by Bommarito Automotive Group

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

10 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Infield Fan Zone Experience and midway open.

Noon – Recommended arrival for best race day experience.

1 p.m. – NASCAR Speediatrics.

2 p.m. – Governors of Illinois and Missouri will proclaim June 3 as Richard Petty Day. Proclamations presented to Petty on Midway Stage.

2:10 p.m. – Richard Petty Q&A on Midway Stage.

3 p.m. – Richard Petty, Erik Jones and John Bommarito will unveil the Bommarito Automotive Group No. 43 Chevrolet (pit road).

3 p.m. – DJ Big D (Fan Zone Stage), Al Holiday & The East Side Rhythm (Coors Light Stage), Bobby Ford Band (Midway Stage).

3:30 p.m. – Ribbon-cutting ceremony on start-finish line to officially open NASCAR Cup Series Weekend.

3:45 p.m. – Ceremonial first NASCAR Cup Series car laps by Richard Petty.

4 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 practice.

5 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

5:30 p.m. – Justin Haley and DJ performances (Fan Zone Stage).

6 p.m. – DJ performance (Coors Light Stage), Borderline (Midway Stage).

6:30 p.m. – WWTR track dog Gateway Stanley’s Paw Party, doggie meet-up for campers.

7 p.m. – NASCAR garages and Infield Fan Experience closed.

7:30 p.m. – #CupTimeSTL Short Track Classic Presented By Ranken Technical College at Tri-City Speedway (5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL) featuring World of Outlaws Late Models, MOWA Sprint Cars and NASCAR drivers in competition.

Saturday, June 4 — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 3; qualifying, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200, music festival

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone and midway open.

8 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for best race day experience.

8 a.m. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain (Fan Zone Stage), St. Boogie Brass Band (Coors Light Stage), DJ Big D and The Muny Teens (Midway Stage).

9:15 a.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session in Enterprise Fan Zone.

10 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps, 200 miles).

2-4 p.m. – No inbound traffic permitted during this period.

2:30 p.m. – WWTR SpeedFreaks Live!, Al Holiday & The East Side Rhythm (Coors Light Stage).

3 p.m. – Thrills & Throttles presented by Holman Motorcars (featuring St. Louis’ hottest 100 cars). Starts after the conclusion of the Toyota 200.

4 p.m. – Lamar Harris & The L (Fan Zone Stage), We Are Root Mod (Coors Light Stage), DJ Big D (Midway Stage).

5 p.m. – Bobby Ford Band (McDonald’s Stage).

6 p.m. – Marquise Knox (WWT Stage).

7 p.m. – Tim Duggar (McDonald’s Stage).

8 p.m. – Nelly (WWT Stage).

Sunday, June 5 — Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

6:30 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates, Enterprise Fan Zone, midway open.

8:30 a.m. – DJ Mahf (Fan Zone Stage), DJ Big D (Coors Light Stage).

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Rumble Before The Roar pre-race party.

9:30 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for maximum race day experience.

9:30 a.m. – WWTR Race Day Live! with Kenny Wallace (Midway Stage).

10:30 a.m. – Fans’ track walk, concert stage access begins (must have Enterprise Fan Zone and driver intro passes).

10:30 a.m. – Chris Buscher (Fan Zone Stage), River Kittens (Coors Light Stage).

11 a.m. – Alexandra Kay (WWT Stage)Joey Logano (Fan Zone Stage).

11:30 a.m. – Jimmie Allen (McDonald’s Stage), Bubba Wallace(Fan Zone Stage), Michael B. White (Midway Stage).

Noon – Steve Ewing Band(Fan Zone Stage), Brian Owens/Malena Smith (Coors Light Stage).

12:30 p.m. – Cole Swindell (WWT Stage).

1:30 p.m. – Kennedy Holmes with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (McDonald’s Stage).

2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 driver introductions with performance by Dee Jay Silver (Fan Zone Stage).

2:30 p.m. – Inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

All fans invited onto the track after the race.

Post-race track walk and scavenger hunt.

5 p.m. – DJ Big D (Coors Light Stage), Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys (Midway Stage).

6 p.m. – Dr. Zhivegas (Fan Zone Stage).

6:30 p.m. – Kameron Marlowe (McDonald’s Stage).

7 p.m. – Old Dominion is scheduled to play after the checkered flag (WWT Stage).

The schedule is subject to change.

For the latest info about the schedule and tickets, go the track’s website at wwtraceway.com .

