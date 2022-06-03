ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sex assault conviction tossed over statute of limitations

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
A New Jersey man’s sexual assault conviction has been overturned because of DNA evidence - not because it exonerated him, but because the statute of limitations ran out before the state filed charges once it got a match.

Investigators had DNA from the crime scene and from defendant Bradley Thompson in 2004 but didn't get a conclusive match until 2016, due to the FBI's updating of DNA testing guidance.

In a ruling Thursday, the state Supreme Court held that the five-year statute of limitations should have begun to run in 2010, when the FBI standards changed and the state lab could have generated a match.

By DAVID PORTER, the Associated Press.

