A Russell Springs man was arrested on charges of identity theft and multiple other charges by Kentucky State Police on Saturday. According to jail records, 37-year-old Adam R. Smith was arrested and charged with identity theft, speeding 22 miles per hour over the limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration, and multiple failure to appear and non-payment of fines charges.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO