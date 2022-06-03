Ankeny's first-ever Pride event aims to build positivity for LGBTQ families

Organizers hope a first-of-its-kind event in Ankeny will show LGBTQ kids and families that they are not alone.

Ankeny residents Jenn Dreier and Jill Bjorklund are organizing the suburb's first Pride event at the Ankeny Market & Pavilion, 715 W. First St., on Friday, June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. A rainbow fun run will follow the next morning at 8:30, starting at the High Trestle Trail parking lot near the Albaugh Family Senior Community Center, 150 NW Ash Drive.

Organizers say Ankeny Pride will be family-friendly and include all-ages activities, including a magic show and a talent showcase. There will be makeup booths, local business discounts, read-alouds, book raffles and more. The event is free, and food will be available.

"Our town has never had its own pride celebration," Dreier said. "We just really needed something positive around the queer community right now in Ankeny."

Dreier's wife, Rachel, is trans, and so is Bjorklund's daughter, Lily. They said each was the first person the other knew who was in a similar situation, and they hope Ankeny Pride will afford an opportunity for families and kids to see others like them in a place where they can be themselves.

Bjorklund said that although Des Moines has its own Pride event, it's important for families and kids to see that they have support in their own community just a bike ride away, including kids who might otherwise be in a toxic situation.

"Who knows what lives could be saved?" Bjorklund said. "Literally saved."

"I think it's important for people to see, first of all, that even though they might feel 'othered' in their community, they're not alone," Dreier said.

Dreier and Bjorklund also said that Ankeny Pride will be a way for LGBTQ families to be visible in a positive light and build acceptance. Ankeny has been roiled by controversies in past months over certain books by queer authors being in school libraries and a recent after-school drag performance at Ankeny High School for a student organization.

The Saturday morning rainbow run is open to all, including those who want to walk, bring pets or ride a bike. There will be best-dressed contests for kids and adults with prizes.

Dreier and Bjorklund said that the reaction they have received so far has been positive and that they hope Ankeny Pride will become an annual event.

More information is available on Facebook. Organizers are still seeking donations and volunteers for the event.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.