ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

SWFL braces for its first tropical system of 2022

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrcha_0fzFkcjw00

Southwest Florida residents woke Friday morning preparing to deal with torrential rainfall over the weekend, as the first system to affect the area for the 2022 tropical season approaches.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the entire region, with flood watches in effect through at least Saturday night. The system could become the first Atlantic tropical storm, Alex, later in the day.

With flooding the primary concern of the system, communities across our area have been taking precautionary measures to mitigate the impact.

The City of Cape Coral is lowering the water level in its weirs, or low-head dams, to create space for the expected influx of rain.

Marco Island and other communities have performed ride-throughs of trouble spots in the months leading up to the tropical season, checking and clearing drains.

Counties are also closely monitoring low-level areas prone to flooding, ready to close roadways if conditions deteriorate.

Remember - "turn around, don't drown" - a small amount of moving water can quickly overtake a vehicle. Also remember not to walk or wade through flooded areas. Besides not knowing about the presence of snakes, debris and other hazards, these standing areas of water can hold bacteria and parasites that can make a person sick.

Slick roads will contribute to hazardous conditions even where flooding is not present; crews were called to a crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Chiquita Blvd. and SW 51st St. where an SUV had rolled onto its roof.

A witness said one woman had to be pulled from the wreckage.

Comments / 5

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
WSAV News 3

First tropical storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season forms

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Alex is here! Tropical Storm Alex finally formed early Sunday morning after traveling through the Gulf of Mexico and across Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One. This is the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season. Alex was able to become organized once it moved off the east coast of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
State
Florida State
City
Marco Island, FL
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Flooding from potential tropical system leaves multiple cars stuck in Florida

MIAMI - South Florida began feeling impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Saturday morning, which caused flash flooding in some areas and left several cars stranded. Miami Fire Rescue tweeted video of multiple cars stuck in feet-deep waters. They say they had to evacuate several people from their vehicles and have warned against driving through flooded streets.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Closures ahead of Potential Tropical System One

Tropical System 1 isn’t just taking away sunshine and clear skies in Southwest Florida. Here is a list of events that have now been canceled due to the ongoing storm. While Tropical System 1 continues to downpour, Southwest Florida is seeing cancelations on Friday. Here’s a developing list of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Tropics#Flood#Bacteria#Coral#Swfl
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Worst

Treasure Coast -Sunday June 5, 2022: Sporadic heavy rain fell Friday night through mid-day Saturday, but the Treasure Coast avoided the worst from a tropical depression that sped west to east across the state without becoming a tropical storm as predicted. The National Hurricane Center had issued Tropical Storm Warnings...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJCL

Tropical system moves off coast of Florida after bringing heavy rain

Potential Tropical Cyclone One moved off the coast of Florida late Saturday afternoon after it brought heavy rains to some areas. The National Hurricane Center reported the system had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 18 mph. All tropical storm warnings in Central Florida counties...
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has formed

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds...
MIAMI, FL
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
kolomkobir.com

Visit the islands near Fort Myers in Florida

When you get rid of the omnipresent Disney and the very funny Florida man stereotypes that plague the Sunshine State, you might see the far southeastern tip of America for what it is: a subtropical to tropical paradise. Here, you’ll find 1,350 miles of blissful coastline, a sparkling ecosystem teeming with nature not found anywhere else in the United States, and a melting pot (not all grey-headed) of the Thalassophile family brimming with salt life.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy