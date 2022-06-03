Priti Patel compared to Dolores Umbridge for her shocking pink Jubilee outfit

Home Secretary Priti Patel has turned heads at arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee with her shocking pink outfit.

The controversial Tory minister was amongst the politicians at the service, which included Boris Johnson who received a mix of boos and cheers when he arrived at the cathedral with his wife Carrie.

However, Patel almost stole the show with her bright pink dress and hat, which immediately earned her comparisons to Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter .

In case you're not quite up to scratch on your Potter knowledge, Dolores Umbridge was the Senior Undersecretary to the Minister for Magic and was characterised for her cruel treatment of the students at Hogwarts.

Also, in case you hadn't guessed it Umbridge was best known for also wearing a bold pink outfits, which really came to life when Imelda Staunton played the character in the Harry Potter movies, of which she starred in two.

Inevitably, the comparisons between Patel and Umbridge, of which there are many, started to flood social media after Patel turned up at the service wearing the pink ensemble.





























