Spirit Airlines, JetBlue lock horns over takeover

 4 days ago
A Spirit Airlines Airbuys A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois October 2, 2014.REUTERS/Jim Young

June 3 (Reuters) - The battle to snap up Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) is heating up. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC.O) has agreed to pay a break-up fee of $250 million in a bid to salvage its $2.9 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O), which is locked in a takeover battle for Spirit with Frontier Group, has argued that a deal would help the companies better compete with the "Big Four" U.S. airlines that control nearly 80% of the passenger market in the country.

Below are the key events in the takeover saga:

