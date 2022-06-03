ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Hooters Girls Bring Joy To School Children In Bahamas (PHOTOS)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmXnS_0fzFhx4A00

Hooters Girls brought school supplies and lots of joy to schoolchildren during a recent trip to the Bahamas.

The eight girls — who hailed from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island — distributed coloring books, crayons, sunglasses and toiletries to students at Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini.

The girls spent time with the kids while on location for their 2023 Hooters Calendar shoot. The girls said they enjoyed the opportunity to give back to the community.

“Bringing goodie bags and snacks to the kids at the school in Bimini was so heartwarming,” said Kaitlin Crombie from the Hooters of Tropicana (Atlantic City). “Seeing their little faces light up will be something I will never forget, and I hope to visit them again soon.”

“Seeing the genuine excitement from the students upon our visit was an incredible reminder of how Hooters girls have the power to impart joy and inclusion wherever we go,” said Isabella Perrino from the Hooters of King of Prussia, PA. “It was an honor to create a fun afternoon for them and share some Hooters happiness with these awesome kids.”

Hooters Girls travel to Bimini for their calendar shoot every year and during each shoot, the girls always give back to the local school, a spokesperson for Hooters said.

