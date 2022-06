Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is going to plan, its foreign minister has claimed as the battle for the southeastern city of Sievierodonetsk continues.Sergei Lavrov said peace talks needed to restart before there was any chance of discussions between Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Elsewhere on Wednesday, Ukrainian troops holding out in the ruins of Sievierodonetsk came under renewed heavy bombardement. Forces have been battling it out over the industrial city which Russia views as key to control of the surrounding Luhansk region in the east of Ukraine. Moscow has claimed its forces hold nearly all of...

51 MINUTES AGO